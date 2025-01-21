Hybrid multi-cloud computing company Nutanix recently launched Multicloud Experts community (MC Experts) in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) as part of an initiative to establish a platform for leading cloud experts to pool knowledge and resources.

MC Experts also aims to empower customers to thrive in an increasingly complex multicloud world, according to a press release.

VP, Pre-Sales and Systems Engineering at Nutanix, Paulo Pereira, said: "The creation of the MC Experts community underscores the importance of cross-platform expertise in today’s cloud environment and is a nod to the reality that no single provider can address every challenge in a multicloud landscape.”

Pereira added: “By pooling knowledge and creating a collaborative space for learning, we are equipping businesses with the resources they need to thrive across multiple clouds."

He noted: "Cloud projects succeed when we work together, and the MC Experts community is a reflection of that belief. By bringing together experts from every corner of the cloud ecosystem, we can push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Nutanix official concluded: "The MC Experts community is not just about sharing knowledge—it’s about creating a space where the brightest minds in the cloud can come together to solve real-world problems. As we continue to grow this initiative, we look forward to seeing how these collaborations will drive new solutions and open doors for businesses globally – while helping customers accelerate their cloud transformation.”

Meanwhile, MC Experts will bring together a community of multicloud experts with diverse expertise and experience across leading industry solutions, spanning from private cloud, to public cloud and the edge.

