The Nigerian government has suspended the proposed implementation of a 5% excise duty on telecom facilities, The Sun newspaper reported, citing Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Pantami.

On July 28, the government hinted at introducing the new levy to the existing 7.5% value-added tax on telecommunications services.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved setting up a new committee to review the tax as it could "destroy" the digital economy sector, the minister said.

The ICT sector is overburdened with many challenges, which may hinder its development in the coming years, Pantami said, adding that there are 41 taxes at the federal and state levels, particularly in the telecom sector.

Meanwhile, telecommunications firms, part of the National Association of Telecoms Subscribers, have abandoned their plan to sue the government following the suspension of the new duty.

