SHARJAH - The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), in collaboration with the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Sharjah Academy of Astronomy, Space Sciences & Technology (SAAST) and University of Sharjah, is all set to host the next edition of “A Call from Space” series in Sharjah on July 6.

In this roadshow, attendees will get the opportunity to interact live with AlNeyadi, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), undertaking the longest Arab space mission in history.

The upcoming gathering will be held at the Sharjah Academy of Astronomy, Space Sciences & Technology on Thursday, from 1:20 pm. Doors will open at 12:20 pm and close at 1:10 pm. Given the limited seating capacity, those interested are encouraged to confirm their participation by visiting the following link: https://mbrsc.ae/event.

The series has so far drawn in over 7,500 attendees across its previous seven sessions, offering a sneak peek into AlNeyadi’s life on the ISS and a unique chance to converse with him.

AlNeyadi has now spent more than four months in space as he continues to work on various scientific experiments and maintenance on board the ISS. Some of the work done by AlNeyadi over the past month includes conducting an air sampling test on the Dragon CRS-28 to make sure that the air quality is not contaminated in the spacecraft and working in the Microgravity Science Glovebox for the Ring-Sheared Drop experiment that may aid in better understanding neurodegenerative diseases and potentially contribute to the development of advanced materials.

Also, using Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) to capture images of the retina to understand how microgravity affects eyes during long-duration missions and other maintenance tasks at different locations on the ISS.

The UAE Astronaut Programme is one of the projects managed by MBRSC under the UAE’s National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage.