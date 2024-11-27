BAGHDAD - Iraq's cabinet on Tuesday approved a decision to give Vodafone Global Telecommunications a licence to operate the country's first 5G network and said the government would start preparatory steps for the project, the Prime Minister's Office said.

However, VodafoneVOD.L said it was discussing a role advising on the design of the network rather than operating it.

"Vodafone's partner markets division is in talks with the government of Iraq about a possible consultancy contract to advise on the design of a new 5G network planned by the government," a spokesperson said in a statement

"Discussions are still ongoing, and we do not yet have an agreed contract."

