Vice President and Head of Managed Services for Ericsson Middle East and Africa (MMEA) and Director of Ericsson Egypt, Eva Andrén, believes that the Egyptian market has great investment opportunities considering the state’s 2030 sustainable development vision and digital transformation plans.

She told Daily News Egypt that Ericsson is looking forward to playing a key role in supporting the Egyptian government in the development of various sectors using modern technologies, particularly, the health and education sectors.

Andrén said that the Egyptian market is preparing to launch the 5G technologies in big governorates such as Cairo, Alexandria, and Red Sea.

How did Ericsson overcome COVID-19 challenges?

Despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the whole world, there was a positive side to look at, with a digital infrastructure and availability for all employees to be able to change their workplace from office to home to continue to keep close contact with customers and colleagues. We adapt rapidly to the new way of working and work on business continuity plans to keep performance in the networks at high quality. People have also spent more time online to stay connected to their loved ones, and even schools shifted to using technology to schedule virtual classes/attendance. This has massively contributed to a strong and rapid spread of technology everywhere. The pandemic contributed to rapid deployment of digital transformation in our markets.

We, at Ericsson, are continuing to closely support and provide latest technology solutions to our partners, and customers-that include services providers and governments-to help them provide innovative and high-quality services.

Ericsson has also collaborated with service providers across the globe to offer access to free high-speed wireless Internet and Google Chromebooks to students affected by school closures due to the pandemic.

In response to how the global COVID-19 Pandemic has disrupted education and learning around the world, Ericsson has joined the UNESCO-led Global Education Coalition and launched Ericsson Educate, a digital programme delivering online learning content focused on improving digital skills for students in secondary schools and universities.

How do you help the government execute its digital transformation plans?

Egypt adopts an ambitious vision to achieve sustainable development by 2030, and technology lies at the heart of its digital transformation plans. The Egyptian government has been accelerating the steps taken towards the implementation of this vision, and Ericsson is seeking to be part of the vision’s execution, and to invest its expertise and advanced technologies in the development of various sectors. Ericsson is planning to provide the technical support required at the education and health sectors using our latest technologies, since development of both sectors come as a top priority to the Egyptian government.

Most recently, Ericsson held the Together Apart Hackathon event in Egypt in collaboration with ITIDA, the executive arm of information technology for the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, to support innovation and develop digital ideas related to the 5G technology in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030, and to stimulate innovative solutions that serve the economic, social, and environment sustainable development purposes.

Through the Hackathon, five winning teams were selected in the competition. These teams represent young people and entrepreneurs who have advanced innovative technological ideas. The winning teams will receive the necessary support to develop their solutions, while the first team will receive the grand prize, which is to visit the headquarters of Ericsson in Sweden to showcase their innovative technical solution and interact with the community of entrepreneurs, as part of Ericsson’s efforts to support and encourage young creatives in many technological fields.

It is worth noting that Ericsson supports the country’s digital transformation plans through developing modern technologies such as Ericsson’s Artificial Intelligence and Analytics Hub.

What is the role of Ericsson’s Artificial Intelligence and Analytics Hub?

Ericsson’s Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Hub in Egypt contributes to developing local talent in the fields of advanced AI and software technologies, by employing data scientists, engineers, artificial intelligence/ML engineers, and software developers. The centre demonstrates its pioneering position and unique capabilities as a regional leader in information and communications technology (ICT). Ericsson uses AI and automation technologies to create data-driven, intelligent products and services, and its Cognitive Network Design and Optimization Software enable service providers to boost customer experience, increase revenues, optimize CAPEX spend, enhance OPEX efficiency, and reduce carbon footprint. The centre is keen to train and benefit from local talents and experts in Egypt to serve the transformation plans of telecom companies.

How do you see the 5G technology launching in Egypt?

The Egyptian market is one of the advanced markets technologically, and we are seeking to apply our 5G vision in line with the country’s vision 2030 and digital transformation and support the technology edge in Administrative Capital, which is set to be one of the first smart cities in the region.

Do you think the Egyptian market is ready for the 5G technologies?

Yes, I believe the Egyptian market will be ready for the launch of the 5G technologies, especially the big cities like Cairo and Alexandria.

What are the company’s priorities in the Egyptian market?

We are providing the latest technology solutions to our partners and customers, including service providers and governments, to help them provide innovative and high-quality services. We are collaborating with ITIDA as well to advance the entrepreneurship, innovation, and development environment, and train fresh/ under-graduates to build the skills required in the labour market.

