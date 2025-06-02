Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi convened a high-level meeting on Sunday to review progress on Egypt’s unified national investment strategy, which aims to enhance the country’s economic competitiveness and attract increased foreign direct investment (FDI).

According to a presidential statement, the meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Rania Al-Mashat, Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk, and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib.

The president was briefed on ongoing measures to streamline investment procedures, including the development of a one-stop digital platform for licensing, the reduction of non-tax burdens on investors, and broader structural reforms. The strategy emphasizes transparent and stable policy frameworks, investor-friendly fiscal incentives, open trade policies, and reliable energy access for industrial operations.

President Al-Sisi emphasized the need to sustain momentum in enhancing the investment climate and reaffirmed Egypt’s ambition to become a regional hub for FDI in line with national development goals.

The meeting also included an update on the activities of The Sovereign Fund of Egypt, particularly efforts to unlock value from state-owned assets and strengthen public-private partnerships. The president instructed officials to pursue innovative strategies for maximizing returns on national assets.

Officials reviewed trends in Egypt’s non-oil exports from 2003 to 2024 and discussed strategies to diversify export markets and improve the global competitiveness of Egyptian products. Infrastructure projects supporting export growth were also examined.

Further discussions addressed Egypt’s strategic goal of becoming a global logistics and transit trade hub. Updates were provided on a planned dry bulk terminal at Abu Qir Port and a proposed logistics station for iron and billet handling in the Adabiya area—initiatives aimed at supporting the growth of Egypt’s iron and steel sector.

The meeting also reviewed progress in reforming and enhancing the performance of key economic authorities, as well as the broader national structural reform agenda. Officials briefed the president on ongoing cooperation with the European Union under the macro-financial assistance agreement, designed to support Egypt’s public finances.

Finally, the president reviewed a draft of the country’s forthcoming “National Economic Development Narrative”—a strategic framework centered on enabling private sector-led growth, strengthening industry and exports, and implementing reforms to stabilize Egypt’s macroeconomic and fiscal outlook.

Al-Sisi called for the swift finalization of the strategy, highlighting its importance in charting Egypt’s future development path and attracting global investment.

