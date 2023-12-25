Huawei Cloud has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Entlaq Holding, which is specialized in supporting entrepreneurial projects, to support technology start-ups in Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

Under the protocol, both sides will launch a joint program allowing start-ups to use Huawei’s latest technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing.

In related news, Huawei has launched its Huawei Cloud Startup Program 2024, which aims to promote the growth of start-ups in Egypt.

