ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has entered into a strategic, multi-year partnership with Gushcloud International, a global creator management and licensing company, powered by AI.

Under the agreement, Gushcloud will establish its EMEA and India regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi, advancing the emirate’s rapidly growing digital creator economy and reinforcing its position as a global digital media hub.

Gushcloud’s expansion is projected to generate over 100 full-time jobs across the technology, finance, sales and legal sectors. Gushcloud will also launch a Creator Venture Programme (CVP) aimed at providing funding and business support to both local and international digital content creators, further boosting Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a dynamic destination for digital talent.

Founded in Singapore, Gushcloud operates across 13 markets and manages a global network of over 100,000 content creators, influencers and celebrities. As part of its Abu Dhabi expansion, the company plans to relocate senior management to the emirate, which is expected to be Gushcloud’s largest international office to date.

Badr Al-Olama, Director-General of ADIO, said, “Abu Dhabi is building a world-class digital media ecosystem that empowers creators, innovators and investors with vast opportunities for global growth. Strategic partnerships, such as our agreement with Gushcloud, reinforce this vision, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s competitive advantages in talent, infrastructure and investment while accelerating our efforts to foster innovation-driven growth.”

In addition to job creation, the partnership will drive IP development in media content, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in cutting-edge content development and digital rights management. Gushcloud will collaborate with local entities to develop training programmes and internships for students in Abu Dhabi universities, fostering digital media expertise in future generations.

Althea Lim, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Gushcloud International, commented, “Abu Dhabi offers a strong ecosystem for digital content creators. This expansion allows us to contribute to the industry's growth while tapping into regional talent. The city’s strategic location and business-friendly environment make it an ideal hub for our operations in EMEA and India. We look forward to deepening our connections with the local community and contributing to its vibrant digital media ecosystem.”

Gay Carr, Chief People Officer for Gushcloud MENA and Group Chief of Staff, emphasised, “Building a strong local talent base is key to Gushcloud’s growth. Our leadership team is committed to supporting this expansion while creating opportunities for Emirati talent through partnerships with local governments and universities.”

The global content creator economy is valued at approximately $250 billion, with projections reaching $440 billion in the coming years. This agreement marks another step forward in Abu Dhabi’s commitment to the digital media sector, expanding opportunities for content creators and reinforcing the emirate’s role as a global media and entertainment hub.

Gushcloud’s presence in Abu Dhabi will also support the region’s growing reputation as a destination for innovation, sustainable business practices and a forward-looking digital economy.



