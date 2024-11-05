Saudi Arabia - Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) and leading technology company Globant have announced a significant new partnership that will cement Saudi Arabia’s landmark new destination Qiddiya City as one of the world’s most immersive hubs for entertainment, sports and culture.

As part of the collaboration, Globant - a digital-native company focused on reinventing businesses with innovative technology solutions - will work with QIC to develop the Qiddiya 'Play Life Connected Experience,' a cutting-edge digital ecosystem designed to transform how visitors and residents interact with the wide range of offerings at this unique destination.

The system will leverage AI, data analytics, and cloud technology to develop a seamless interface that personalizes and enhances every interaction at Qiddiya City, according to the release. It will enable visitors to book events, manage their itineraries, discover new adventures, and engage with the community, all through a personalized, real-time interface.

"Whether attending a sporting event, exploring cultural attractions, or participating in world-class entertainment, the ‘Play Life Connected Experience’ will enrich every moment,” said the release.

QIC’s Chief Technology Officer Abdulrahman Alali underscored the importance of the new partnership to achieving Qiddiya's ambitions. “Our partnership with Globant marks a pivotal step in realizing Qiddiya's vision as the world's first city dedicated entirely to play,” he said.

The Qiddiya ‘Play Life Connected Experience’ will not only enhance how visitors engage with our attractions but also set a new standard for digital integration in entertainment and tourism. We are creating a destination that is both innovative and unforgettable, and this collaboration will help ensure that every visitor’s journey is personalized, seamless, and truly unique,” Alali added.

"The partnership substantiates Globant’s pivotal role in Saudi Arabia’s smart city initiatives and its broader digital transformation efforts," the release said.

New Markets at Globant CEO & CBO Federico Pienovi said: "Partnering with Qiddiya in this program is a major milestone for Globant. We are not building a smart city, but creating an immersive, digitally connected experience that brings Qiddiya to life in ways that go beyond traditional entertainment. This is the future of how cities and people will interact, and we are thrilled to lead this transformation."

Globant’s expertise in creating immersive digital experiences is central to the success of the Play Life Connected Experience, which will be a cornerstone of Qiddiya’s dynamic offerings.

Globant Managing Director for Mena region Mamdouh Aldoubayan highlighted the importance of this project for the Saudi workforce.

"At Globant, we are deeply committed to fostering the growth of local talent. Projects like Qiddiya provide unparalleled opportunities to transfer our expertise in digital transformation and innovation, especially in the entertainment industry, to the new generation of Saudis," he stated.

"As a result of creating opportunities for upskilling and reskilling, we are not only helping to build the future workforce but also enabling the Kingdom to become a leader in digital ecosystems," he added.

Globant's collaboration with QIC marks a significant step in the company's expansion into Saudi Arabia and the broader Mena region, one of the world's fastest-growing markets for digital innovation.

This strategic move enables Globant to leverage its expertise in AI, data analytics, and cloud technologies in various sectors, from entertainment to smart city development. By contributing to projects aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals, Globant is positioning itself at the forefront of technological advancement in the region.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).