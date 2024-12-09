Egypt - The four telecommunication companies operating in Egypt have signed new agreements to improve the quality of services across the country, the Egyptian Ministry of Communication and Information Technology said in a statement.

The updated quality penalty mechanisms, approved by the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA), hold operators accountable for meeting specified service standards while encouraging investment in infrastructure improvements.

Under the new framework, companies that fail to meet quality standards specified in their licenses will face financial penalties twice the amount previously imposed.

However, rather than paying these fines, companies will now be required to invest the penalty amounts into enhancing their network coverage and service quality in designated areas, as directed by the NTRA.

This initiative aims to improve mobile service quality nationwide, particularly in remote areas, in line with the NTRA's efforts to expand telecommunications access through the Universal Service Fund.

The new mechanisms also encourage mobile operators to enhance Egypt's performance in international telecom service rankings.

