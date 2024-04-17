Egypt - The Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) has entered into a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dongba Town of China.

This agreement is aimed at the reciprocal exchange of expertise, advanced technology, and management practices to enhance the diplomatic quarter of Egypt’s New Administrative Capital (NAC) and Beijing’s fourth embassy district.

This MoU is a testament to the growing cooperation between Egypt and China, further strengthening their bilateral ties across multiple sectors. The signing ceremony was graced by Khaled Abbas, ACUD’s Chairperson and Managing Director, and Wen Xian, the Head of Chaoyang District and a member of China’s ruling Communist Party. The event also saw participation from an official delegation and representatives from the Chinese Embassy in Cairo.

Khaled Abbas underscored the significance of this collaboration, reflecting the mutual aspiration for enhanced cooperation and the establishment of a beneficial partnership. He pointed out ACUD’s extensive experience, particularly in developing the NAC and its diplomatic quarter, and expressed optimism that this MoU would pave the way for enduring collaboration.

Abbas remarked, “ACUD upholds the utmost standards of quality in our services, spanning urban development to project management. We prioritize quality and believe in the power of collaborative and international efforts to foster development and craft a brighter future for our communities.”

He proudly announced the near completion of the diplomatic quarter’s infrastructure, which includes 50 embassy buildings, a club, educational institutions, a hotel, religious sites, a United Nations facility, and exclusive residential units for diplomats. ACUD stands ready to deliver all necessary services.

Wen Xian shared his delight over the agreement, noting that the NAC’s array of projects and state-of-the-art infrastructure surpassed his expectations. He is keen to draw from ACUD’s insights for the development of Beijing’s fourth embassy area.

“I am honored to visit Egypt, the pioneer Arab and African nation to acknowledge the People’s Republic of China and forge diplomatic ties back in 1956,” he said. Wen Xian also invited Khaled Abbas and his team to China to commence the MoU’s activation and deepen the collaborative bond.

The MoU’s objective is to foster shared learning and the exchange of expertise, harness cutting-edge technologies for embassy districts, elevate environmental standards, share knowledge and resources, engage in collaborative research, and innovate new technological solutions.

