The Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) and Cairo Oil Refining Company have signed a contract with the US-based software company LabWare to operate a laboratory information management system (LIMS), according to a statement.

Under the deal, LabWare will provide and operate the system and link it to the laboratory devices as well as to the enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

This came on the sidelines of the second day of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2024)..

