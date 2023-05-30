Egypt - The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) has signed a cooperation protocol with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to activate the Project for Supporting E-Government and Innovation in Public Administration, which is supervised and coordinated by the Ministry of International Cooperation.

The project aims to set the initial steps to provide an innovative digital public administration in Egypt, centered around meeting the needs of the citizens, according to a press release issued by the German Agency for International Cooperation.

The project follows a multifaceted approach to working on digital inclusion and implementing comprehensive administrative reforms, which includes: strategic coordination and development of digitization-related policies, strengthening human resource management and building an integrated digital employee structure, developing workflows and standardizing operations to improve the efficiency of digital public services, and developing institutional foundations to manage innovation in the public sector and the government technology sector.

The signing of the protocol was attended by Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat, Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat, Director of the GIZ in Egypt Alexandar Soliga, and Head of the Project for Supporting E-Government and Innovation in Public Administration Manija Gardizi.

Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said that the project to support e-government and innovation is a new leap in the field of digital Egypt, and the constructive cooperation between the German and Egyptian governments.

He explained that the steps to implement the project include many activities, including the establishment of the Government Innovation Lab.

Talaat added that the ministry signed an agreement to establish a laboratory for innovation in the field of government applications aimed at establishing an incubator for emerging, small and medium companies that wish to innovate new applications, to provide government services in an accessible manner to citizens.

Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, said that this agreement comes among other agreements that benefit more than one ministry, and our role lies in compiling national strategies and looking at integration between development partners, whether bilateral or multilateral.

Alexander Soliga, Director of the GIZ in Egypt, said that this agreement confirms trust and cooperation in light of the common goals and interests that unite the Egyptian and German governments, stressing the importance of the talks held by the Minister of Communications during his visit to Germany this month.

