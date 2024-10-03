Oman Data Park (ODP), the sultanate's leading data centre and cloud services provider, has signed a landmark MoU with Intro Technology, a key unit of Intro Holding, to establish Kemet Data Center in the Suez Canal Economic Zone at an investment of $450 million.

The MoU represents the first strategic partnership between the two companies aimed at providing cloud solutions, Internet of Things (IoT), and digital transformation for regional and international markets, particularly in Africa and Middle East.

The Kemet Data Center, set to be built over 80,000 sqm, will be developed in two phases. It will provide critical infrastructure for businesses looking for cost-effective, scalable cloud solutions, faster data processing, and enhanced latency—all essential components for improving user experience and business efficiency.

The center’s strategic location in Egypt and its advanced digital infrastructure make it an ideal platform for companies seeking secure and efficient cloud-based operations. As part of its sustainability drive, the facility will also incorporate solar energy, reducing its carbon footprint while delivering cutting-edge services.

Engineer Maqbool Al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Data Park, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating: "This strategic collaboration with Intro Technology marks a significant milestone for Oman Data Park as we expand our presence in the region. The Kemet Data Center will not only enhance our capability to serve the growing demand for digital transformation but will also contribute to the economic development of the Middle East."

"We are proud to bring our expertise in cloud services and data center management to this project and look forward to creating innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses globally," he added.

Oman Data Park’s role in the project includes providing commercial services such as overseeing the design, consulting on the construction, and managing the day-to-day operations of the center.

This collaboration highlights ODP’s ongoing efforts to support the region’s digital transformation and economic growth, reinforcing its position as a key player in the technology and cloud services sector.

Mamdouh Abbas, founder and Chairman of Intro Holding, said: "By partnering with Oman Data Park, we combine our deep expertise in cloud solutions with their extensive experience in data center services. The Kemet Data Center will be a cornerstone in driving Egypt’s digital transformation and further cement the country’s role as a vital hub for cloud and data services across the region."

Through this partnership, Oman Data Park and Intro Technology are well-positioned to meet the growing demand for cloud services, IoT, and digital transformation solutions, leveraging Egypt’s strategic location and robust digital infrastructure, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

