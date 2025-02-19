EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Naval Group, an international naval defence player, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore potential collaboration opportunities in naval combat systems.

Signed at IDEX 2025, the MoU aims to meet the requirements of modern naval forces around the globe.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, said, "EDGE places tremendous focus on the development of sophisticated naval systems for national defence requirements in the UAE and militaries overseas."

He added that this strategic collaboration with Naval Group is an important vehicle which will create valuable opportunities to hone experience and expertise, and expand into existing and untapped markets for commercial success and sustainable growth.

Pierre Eric Pommellet, Chairman and CEO of Naval Group, stated, "Naval Group has successfully delivered two GOWIND COMBAT CLASS Ships to UAE Navy in 2023 and 2024 and entered into the National Combat Management System as a pledge of the UAE sovereignty. Now, together with EDGE, we wish to build a new foundation upon which Naval Group and EDGE wish to develop a new cooperation in the naval domain, to innovate and conquer new market shares together."