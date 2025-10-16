ABU DHABI: EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has signed a contract with e&, a leading global technology group, to implement and operate the region’s first Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) solution in Abu Dhabi.

The pioneering UTM solution will provide real-time monitoring, deconfliction, and traffic coordination across multiple drone operators, enabling safer skies and more efficient use of unmanned systems for activities such as emergency response, environmental monitoring, logistics, and smart city services.

The deployment of the UTM solution reflects not only a leap forward in airspace management, but also in the way the UAE harnesses technology to deliver tangible benefits to society.

Fully aligned with the nation’s Industry 4.0 vision, the programme accelerates the deployment of smart and autonomous systems, enhances sovereign capability, and directly supports the objectives of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) in Abu Dhabi by enabling the safe integration of next-generation technologies into everyday life.