E& UAE has launched a Fibre-To-The-Room (FTTR) high-speed internet solution that supercharges the performance of in-home Wi-Fi networks.

The new service solves the challenges of inconsistent Wi-Fi coverage and speed in large residential spaces, including apartments and villas, serving a variety of customer needs.

Additionally, Fibre to the Room (FTTR) is an ideal solution for smart homes, gamers, and other tech-dependent users who require high-speed internet connections with the lowest possible latency to ensure peak performance.

Leap forward

Khaled ElKhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, e& UAE, said: “Fibre to the Room (FTTR) is a leap forward in fast Wi-Fi for homes, and we're excited to bring it to UAE residents. By bringing fibre optic connectivity directly to every room, we’re ensuring every home is a hub for work, entertainment, and limitless possibilities.”

Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology and Information Officer, e& UAE, said: “High-speed connectivity is the cornerstone of our vision to create a digitally empowered future for all. The new Fibre-To-The-Room solution is a transformative step towards realising this vision, empowering our customers to unlock the full potential of next-generation performance and capabilities at home.”

This innovative service tackles the challenge of Wi-Fi coverage in large spaces. Unlike traditional Wi-Fi solutions that can struggle with distance and interference, Fibre to the Room (FTTR) delivers fibre optic connectivity directly to each room. This bypasses the limitations of Ethernet cables and ensures robust, high-speed internet access throughout the entire home, guaranteeing a seamless and uninterrupted connection in every room.--TradeArabia News Service

