The Dubai Government’s Department of Finance (DoF) said that customers with all government entities can benefit from the development in paying transaction fees with direct debit cards linked to their current or savings bank accounts, through the DubaiPay digital portal.

Last year, DoF cancelled the commission borne by customers when paying government transaction fees from their current and savings bank accounts using their debit cards. Amounting to AED3, DoF confirmed the cancellation of commission used to be collected when customers pay the fees associated with the services provided by all Dubai Government entities through DubaiPay portal.

Jamal Hamed Al Marri, Executive Director of the Central Accounts Sector at DoF, said, "DoF is keen to provide all government customers with the best, most convenient and safest smart channels to pay for their transactions. We, therefore, have increased to fifteen, the number of banks whose customers can use their debit cards to pay the fees of various government transactions and services, and these debit cards can be used now without commission."