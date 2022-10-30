DUBAI – Dubai Future Labs, the Dubai Future Foundation’s applied research and development lab specialized in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, showcased its latest innovations to the global research and robotics community at the International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) 2022 in Kyoto, Japan, from 23-27 October.

Connecting with academics, universities, students, international institutions, researchers and experts in robotics and autonomous systems on the global stage, Dubai Future Labs introduced two unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) developed by in-house talents for logistics sector. This included a last-mile delivery robot and an intralogistics vehicle.

During the international conference, Dubai Future Labs reaffirmed Dubai’s position as a global innovation hub and destination for talents to collaborate on applied research projects. It also invited investors to explore business opportunities within Dubai’s thriving innovation ecosystem.

“Dubai Future Labs’ participation at IROS invites the robotics and research community to explore partnership and investment opportunities offered by Dubai’s unique innovation ecosystem. This also highlights Dubai’s role in testing and developing technological applications, designing the best future and empowering talents,” said Khalifa Al Qama, Director of Dubai Future Labs.

“Dubai is keen on shaping a future powered by AI, autonomous technologies and the IROS 2022 was a chance for us to explore opportunities with the global robotics community and technology luminaries while showcasing Dubai Future Labs’ vital work,” commented Al Qama.

“Dubai Future Foundation is committed to working with the world’s top researchers, experts, and institutions to exchange knowledge and ideas. Dubai Future Labs embodies Dubai’s innovative spirit, and we look forward to welcoming more researchers from around the world as we expand our work,” concluded Khalifa Al Qama.

IROS is one of the largest and most impactful robotics research conferences worldwide. Established in 1988 and held annually, IROS provides a global platform for the international robotics research community to explore the frontier of science and technology in intelligent robots and smart machines. This year’s event welcomed over 4000 global experts, academia, researchers and industry professionals in the field of robotics and automation. The next edition of this global conference will be held in Abu Dhabi in 2024.

With a vision to become the core engine of Dubai’s innovation ecosystem, Dubai Future Labs runs state-of-the-art Robotics and AI applied research projects to make a global impact and ensure Dubai’s readiness for the future. Through its engineers and industry experts, the Dubai Future Labs act a consultant for the government, advising on technological challenges that could hinder the adoption of advanced technologies in key sectors

Dubai Future Labs is also the driver of the ‘Dubai Robotics and Automation Program’, recently launched in September 2022 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, to boost the development, testing and adoption of R&A, and accelerate the use of its application in key economic sectors.