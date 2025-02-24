Saudi Arabia - DataVolt, a developer, investor, and operator of sustainable digital infrastructure, has announced that it has entered into a land lease agreement with The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) for the development of a state-of-the-art AI-ready data centre in Riyadh.

The new facility will come up on a 55,000 sq m plot located in east Riyadh’s First Technology Park.

As per the deal, DataVolt will build a sustainable data center facility with cutting-edge cooling systems, and an advance circularity approach. The data center facility will also be powered by optimized energy solutions, it stated.

To be designed for advanced AI processing, DataVolt will serve growing demand from hyperscalers, cloud and content providers, and enterprises in the KSA, it added.

On the strategic deal, DataVolt CEO Rajit Nanda said: "We are providing mission-critical digital infrastructure that will support the KSA’s position as a global leader in AI while offering customers sustainable data center solutions."

"Over many months, we have worked in collaboration with Modon to develop this project and we are proud to move forward and deliver another state-of-the-art facility," he stated.

This development is part of DataVolt’s $5 billion investment in the kingdom, which supports digital infrastructure delivery.

"Every step we take directly aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and supports the government’s goal of diversification and sustainability across the economy and society as a whole," he added.

According to Nanda, DataVolt’s investors and team have successfully developed and operated over 20GW of renewable energy assets across nine countries, deploying scalable and cost-effective solutions.

Its unique approach increases operational efficiencies, reduces carbon emissions, and enables customers to grow their digital footprint while meeting sustainability goals, it stated.

"The opportunity in artificial intelligence is accelerating and we are focused on both enabling AI innovation while ensuring we minimize its impact on the environment," remarked Nanda.

"We have the technology, expertise, and talent to deliver trusted sustainable data centre facilities and ensure that society benefits from a cleaner and greener digital economy," he added.

