Egypt - Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat inaugurated the headquarters of Webhelp International in Egypt, which is one of the largest branches of the company in the world.

The area of ​​the new headquarters of Webhelp International in Egypt is about 20,000 sqm, and the company employs about 1,100 employees. The company plans to reach 1,600 employees by the end of this year and 3,600 employees by 2024.

Talaat said that the company aims to expand its business in Egypt, which is one of the world’s largest and leading companies in the outsourcing services industry. This reflects the attractiveness of the ICT sector to foreign investments, as Egypt is a leading destination in providing outsourcing services and an ideal destination for international companies that aim to meet the needs of their clients at the global level.

He explained that the Egyptian ICT sector is witnessing a growth in the number of international technology companies and the volume of investments in various sectors and technological fields. He also praised what he witnessed from young cadres working in the company in the field of providing outsourcing services to international markets.

The minister added that Egypt enjoys a regional and international leadership in the field of outsourcing and cross-border IT services because of its unique components and competitive advantages, foremost of which is the abundance of talents and qualified young cadres capable of innovation and providing information technology services in multiple languages.

He stressed that government investments in the communications and information technology sector will be increased in the next FY with a growth rate of more than 22%, pointing out the keenness of his ministry to invest in human capital and enhance the competitive capabilities of Egyptian youths through the implementation of the Technical Training Strategy, which has a budget that increased 22 times in three years, rising from EGP 50m to EGP 1.1bn.

For his part, CEO of Webhelp International Oliver Duha said that Egypt is one of the most attractive markets in the field of outsourcing services, and that his company is sure of its decision to invest in the Egyptian market and has many plans for business development in Cairo.

In the same context — and in light of Egypt’s Digital Strategy for the outsourcing industry — the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Webhelp International that aims to enhance cooperation between the two sides in the fields of exporting outsourcing and cross-border services, as the company is committed to expanding its operations in Egypt and creating job opportunities directed towards the activities of exporting services to its customers in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and the US.

Meanwhile, the ITIDA is committed to supporting the company in its expansion plan by building capabilities and providing qualified and professional cadres at the highest level over a period of 3 years.

Webhelp International was established in France in 2000. It is present in more than 55 countries around the world and employs about 100,000 employees. Webhelp Egypt was established in Cairo in 2020, and its headquarters is in the Fifth Settlement.

