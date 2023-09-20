Dubai – Mubasher: Cinturion Corp Ltd. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreement with Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) to deliver new diverse routes to the latter’s customers.

The partnership aims to meet the increasing demands in the region and secure an open-access cable landing station (CLS) for UAE’s economic, social, and digital transformation, according to a press release.

The UAE telecom firm will leverage Cinturion’s TEAS to boost connectivity and expand its digital capabilities across the UAE region and beyond.

TEAS will provide the lowest latency technology enabling ultra-fast speed, high resiliency, and secure connections to enhance network performance in the region and bolster managed services.

The dual path system provides diverse routes to support modern data centre deployments, which brings low latency access to the European, Middle East, and Indian markets.

Bill Marra, Chief Commerical Officer (CCO) of Cinturion, noted: “The strategic partnership with du and Cinturion will provide the most advanced, secure, and innovative technologies staying aligned with UAE’s vision for accelerating digitalization by providing an open-access CLS delivering world-class connectivity solutions to the region.”

Karim Benkarine, CCO of du, said: “As a multi-regional data superhighway, TEAS opens up new opportunities to harness innovative technologies such as the Internet of Things, data analytics and cloud in the MENA corridor.”

“TEAS will enable our global customers to enjoy our secure connectivity solutions and boost the performance of our wholesale and enterprise customers,” Benkarine added.

He concluded: “This will reinforce Datamena as a regional business and financial hub and have always strived to introduce cutting-edge solutions to our customers.”

Last month, du and GoDaddy teamed up to provide entrepreneurs as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with solutions to foster their online presence.

