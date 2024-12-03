Bahrain Network (BNET), the national company responsible for providing fibre-based broadband network in Bahrain, has announced its complete acquisition of Amwaj Islands’ fixed-fibre infrastructure network assets.

Since 2022, both parties have been working closely to complete the asset acquisition agreement, which will enable BNET to expand its network coverage and deliver high-quality telecommunications services to all users and residents of the area.

Ahmed Jaber Alhogbani Aldoseri, CEO of BNET, said: “This acquisition aims to support the vision of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to achieve the competitive and sustainable growth of the telecommunications and ICT sector, which stands as supportive foundation for a variety of industries.”

Single network

Saud Kanoo, Chairman of Ossis Property Developers, commented: “Through our partnership with BNET, we look forward to enabling the residents of Amwaj Islands to receive efficient, uninterrupted telecommunications services. We also strive to support the government’s directives toward achieving a single network in Bahrain.”

This acquisition marks a landmark achievement in the local telecommunications sector as BNET will increase its reach to over 6,000 additional addresses. This step aims to benefit consumers as it creates fair competition between all licensed operators, while also providing equal access to their services.

Once the migration to BNET’s fibre-optic broadband network is completed in a few months, all existing consumers will have the freedom to select their preferred service provider.

Bahrain’s Fifth National Telecommunications Plan (NTP5) stipulates the transfer of all fixed telecommunications infrastructure assets to BNET, reinforcing its role as the kingdom’s national broadband operator providing equal access to all telecommunications companies operating in the retail sector.

