Egypt - BI-Technologies announced its participation in the Cairo ICT International Technology Conference and Exhibition in the Middle East and Africa, which will be held from 27-30 November under the slogan “Leading Change”.

BI Technologies is reviewing its successes in implementing a number of projects in cooperation with Microsoft Egypt.

The company has implemented many major projects in cooperation with Microsoft Egypt in many applications, the most important of which is the field of enterprise resource planning (ERP) Microsoft Dynamics 365 “(Enterprise Resources Planning)”, as a number of successful projects has been implemented with many companies, including cooperation with the Credit Risk Guarantee Company (CGC), applying Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions This project was well received by everyone. Additionally, the company has contracted with the “Canadian University” to apply Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions and integrate it with the admission system and students and parents to verify the paid and due installments.

Tamer Maher, founder and managing director of BI-Technologies, said that the exhibition and conference received the attention of government officials and technology leaders in Egypt and the region. It is a golden opportunity to meet new and existing customers. He added that during its participation, the company will showcase a number of major projects it has implemented based on Microsoft solutions and technologies. BI Technologies is unique in applying and adapting Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions to suit different sectors such as retail, distribution, manufacturing, real estate development, financial services, education, health services and other sectors, which doubles its competitive advantages and increases its market share as an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions provider.

BI-Technologies has a set of leading solutions and applications, including solutions and software to control sales and the work of delegates remotely, through the Sales Buzz application. In addition, it has the Fleet Control program, which helps with following up on transport trucks. The company also has solutions such as Roadnet, which is an integral part of managing Field service through planning, implementation and iteration on the roads to achieve a balance between customer service and the unique needs of the business while maintaining the safety and security of drivers, assets and the company’s brand. In addition to that, there is also a Payment Processing program that helps in processing the payment system for food and consumer goods companies in cooperation with Fawry FMCG, E-invoicing solutions and other applications that activate financial inclusion and digital transformation to keep pace with the requirements of the times, and these specialized solutions are suitable for the food industry and distribution sector.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).