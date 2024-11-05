Bahrain - Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, has announced that it has teamed up with Qareeb Data Centers for the establishment of the first White Space Data Centre in Bahrain.

The new data centre comes as part of Beyon’s Data Oasis, currently being developed following its major investment in global connectivity and digital infrastructure announced last year. On completion, it is set to become the biggest technology hub in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Headquartered in Bahrain, Qareeb is an emerging start-up poised to become a leading specialist edge service provider focused on the GCC region, Egypt, and Jordan.

Its strategic focus is anchored in delivering unparalleled edge solutions tailored for the region’s unique needs.

Batelco CEO Maitham Abdulla and Qareeb Data Centers Chief Strategy Officer Annemarie Van Zadelhoff signed an agreement in this regard at the onging Gateway Gulf Investment Forum 2024 in the presence of senior officials from both companies.

As part of the agreement, Batelco and Qareeb Data Centers will explore the development of a number of activities, including setting up and delivering colocation services in the kingdom as well as implementing data centre initiatives in the region.

The partnership will also explore the feasibility of offering managed digital services to identified customers, alongside both parties’ existing services portfolios, it stated.

Abdulla said the deal is in line with the strategy of growing Beyon's presence in the digital infrastructure space, and more specifically in the data center market. "We continue to explore potential partnerships that can positively impact these initiatives," he stated.

"The collaboration with Qareeb is an ideal fit for Batelco’s strategic needs as we continue to develop an agile and flexible business model to meet the growing demand for digital infrastructure in the region," he added.

On the strategic deal, Van Zadelhoff said: "The data center market is experiencing significant growth regionally with an undeniable increase in customer demands, particularly for local edge colocation facilities."

"We are excited to work with Batelco to provide us with an excellent starting point for our regional expansion plans," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).