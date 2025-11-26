The global market for value-added basalt fibre products is projected to reach $590 million by 2030, rising from $398 million in 2024 to $750 million by 2033, according to a new research report launched today (November 26) by Arab Basalt Fibre Company at the ongoing Big 5 Exhibition in Dubai.

The study reveals that downstream basalt fibre applications- particularly fabrics and geogrids - will account for up to 70% of global market value by 2030, reflecting a rapid shift toward high-performance, sustainable materials offering superior durability, strength, and thermal resistance.

Released on the sidelines of The Big 5, the report - Basalt Fiber Market: Supply Trends, Demand Projections, and Competitive Landscape (2025–2030) - positions ABFC as a regional leader in a sector experiencing strong momentum driven by giga-projects, infrastructure renewal, and sustainability mandates.

According to the report, the Middle East and North Africa are expected to become a major growth hub, with regional market value rising from $40 million in 2024 to $200 million by 2035.

As the region’s most influential construction event, The Big 5 Dubai provides ABFC with a powerful platform to demonstrate how basalt fiber can support the transition to more resilient and low-carbon construction.

Throughout the exhibition, ABFC is engaging developers, engineers, contractors, and policymakers on the expanding role of basalt fiber in enabling long-life, future-ready infrastructure.

"The Big 5 provides an ideal platform to highlight ABFC’s role in shaping the future of sustainable construction materials," said Valery Hurynovich, Chief Executive Officer of ABFC.

"Sustainable growth requires more than operational excellence - it requires clarity, data, and foresight. Our latest report provides industry stakeholders with a transparent, evidence-based view of where the basalt fibre market is heading globally and regionally. The Big 5 is the perfect platform to share these insights with decision-makers across construction, infrastructure, and materials technology, he stated.

Some of the key findings of the ABFC Global Report are:

*Downstream products driving core industry value - Basalt fabrics and geogrids are emerging as the strongest value drivers, projected to represent 70% of global market value by 2030 due to their higher margins and superior performance.

*Exceptional global growth outlook - The global basalt fiber market is forecast to nearly double by 2033, driven by infrastructure renewal, electric mobility, offshore wind, and advanced industrial applications.

*Mena as an emerging growth engine - Regional demand is set to rise from $40 million to $200 million within a decade, supported by giga-projects, extreme climate needs, and national sustainability programmes.

*Impact on the construction sector - Basalt fibre’s material advantages align with the construction sector’s push toward durability, sustainability, and reduced lifecycle costs.

*Roads, utilities and heavy infrastructure - Basalt geogrids, rebars, and continuous fiber enhance soil stabilization, corrosion resistance, and thermal performance- critical for roads, utilities, and coastal developments.

*Smart and sustainable cities - Basalt composites support long-life infrastructure with reduced maintenance, essential for mega-projects across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

In a major boost to low-carbon construction, Basalt fibre provides lower embodied carbon vs. steel and fiberglass; strong corrosion resistance in coastal environments; high fire performance and longer asset lifespan and reduced lifecycle costs.

ABFC said its manufacturing base in Fujairah provides significant strategic advantages, combining scale, efficiency, and direct global market access.

The facility produces 5,000 tonnes of continuous basalt fiber annually, with expansion plans targeting 7,000 tons of BFRP rebar by 2030, it added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

