MANAMA: Bahrain’s Hilal Computers, an IT services, consulting and business solutions organisation, has joined the CyberArk Partner Network to enhance their cyber footprint across the region.

Hilal Computers and information security company CyberArk will be offering organisations in the GCC the capability to secure human or machine identities across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle via the CyberArk Identity Security Platform.

“Credential threats are viewed as a number one risk to organisations,” said Shijas Mohidheen, Hilal Computers Cybersecurity Division director. “The addition of CyberArk to Hilal Computers’ suite of software and services strengthens the value proposition that Hilal can provide to our customers.”

CyberArk is the global leader in identity security, serving more than 7,000 customers worldwide, including more than 35 per cent of the Global 2000. The world’s leading organisations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets.

“Hilal Computers and CyberArk are passionate about helping our customers drive security excellence. Together with CyberArk we are able to give our customers the ability to future-proof their investment. Customers across the GCC will be able to benefit from risk mitigation and enhanced productivity through Hilal Computers’ partnership with CyberArk,” added Mr Mohidheen.

