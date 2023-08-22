Bahrain - The latest Arab Price Benchmarking Report confirms Bahrain’s position as one of the Arab regions most competitive telecommunications markets with the most affordable fibre broadband.

The report highlights the country's telecom services as being among the most competitively priced in both the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the wider Arab world, said a statement form

Bahrain Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).

The report highlights notable reductions in residential fixed broadband prices (18.6%) and in mobile broadband (16%) between 2021 and 2022, attributed to the TRA’s efforts in promoting competition within the broadband market.

Bahrain ranks among the top 20 countries worldwide in fiber penetration, according to 2023 Fiber to The Home (FTTH) Broadband Global Ranking, published by FTTH Council Europe.

Also, mobile prices in Bahrain are the most affordable in the GCC, with a decrease of up to 58.5% between 2021 and 2022. This significant drop can be attributed to the introduction of new mobile packages offering lower prices and enhanced benefits, it said.

The report also highlights that Bahrain’s leased line prices are among the cheapest in GCC, below the Arab average, and on par with The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) average.

Bahrain’s telecommunications industry is rapidly growing, with a 7.6% growth in fiber broadband subscriptions and a 7% increase in fixed broadband data usage between 2021 and 2022. The kingdom's commitment to providing high-speed internet services is evidenced by the fact that 86% of all residential premises are now able to buy fiber broadband.

As of June 2023, 68% of households have active fiber connections and 42% of households have wireless home broadband (5G) which means that all households in Bahrain have access to ultra-fast broadband services. The latest residential survey highlights that 100% of people in Bahrain utilise internet services, and 100% of households have access to ultra-fast internet services.

TRA’s General Director, Philip Marnick affirms: “A competitive market ensures that consumers and businesses obtain their desired services at reasonable prices. It is good to see the recognition of our leading position and competitive prices in the latest Arab benchmark report. Consumers in Bahrain benefit from some of the lowest prices for the essential services required to engage in the digital society. Everyone in Bahrain is using the internet and all of us can access ultra-fast broadband services. We are pleased to see the collective efforts made by industry players and the TRA, as evidenced by our ranking among the top 20 countries globally for both fiber rollout and fiber service adoption. Moreover, the TRA acknowledges the need for further action to ensure Bahrain becomes one of the world's best-connected destinations, where all consumers can purchase the services they require at competitive prices.”

