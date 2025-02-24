Bahrain - Plans to merge nine government applications into the recently launched MyGov app in the eGovernment App Store at bahrain.bh/apps will be completed within a year.

Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) chief executive Mohammed Al Qaed said the plan focuses on merging existing government apps into three main apps: MyGov for individuals, Al Tajir for businesses and Bahrain app for visitors, while keeping a few apps such as eKey 2.0 as a supportive feature due to its nature.

He said the first quarter of 2025 witnessed the implementation of the first phase of developing the MyGov app, including the announcement of the integration of BeAware Bahrain app services and its discontinuation.

Additionally, the services of Bahrain Post and Electricity and Water apps were merged, with a gradual phase-out of these two applications based on user experience analysis.

Mr Al Qaed clarified that during the second quarter of the year, phase two will focus on integrating the services of the eTraffic and Islamiyat apps into the MyGov app to be followed by services of the Sehati, Wejhati and eShabab apps.

He added that the decision to merge these applications was based on their high usage rates.

Mr Al Qaed pointed out that in conjunction with the integration of applications 19 additional eServices will be added to MyGov app, in addition to displaying other documents and certificates in the second phase, which will be announced at a later stage.

He also stated that a unified payment feature will be made available through the MyGov app for several services, including criminal order payments and traffic violation payments.

On another note, the official mentioned that the total number of MyGov app downloads was 100,000 within just two weeks of its launch.

Citizens and residents can download the new app via the eGovernment App Store at bahrain.bh/apps.

For inquiries, contact the Government Services Contact Centre at 80008001 or submit feedback through the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul.

