Bahrain - Kalaam Telecom Group’s wholesale division, Kalaam Carrier Solutions (KCS), has extended its strategic partnership with Riedel Networks for three more years to continue delivering seamless connectivity for the region’s largest motorsport series.

Building on the successful delivery of high-performance connectivity for races across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE from 2022 to 2024, this renewed partnership strengthens KCS and Riedel’s joint commitment to enabling mission-critical communications for sports, media events, and enterprise customers across the Mena region.

Since 2022, the two companies have established a robust regional network, anchored by a key Point of Presence (POP) in Manama, Bahrain. This POP is integrated with Kalaam’s fully-owned terrestrial KNOT cable system, providing a 100 per cent terrestrial route across the region, and seamlessly connecting to Riedel’s global backbone.

The collaboration has simplified regional access and improved network resilience, benefiting industries such as finance, energy, and logistics with secure, high-capacity connections between local branches and global networks.

Kalaam Telecom Group chief executive Veer Passi said: “As a Bahraini company, Kalaam is proud to serve as the connectivity partner of choice for the world’s premier motorsport series. Riedel Networks’ decision to establish Bahrain as their hub for the Middle Eastern region underscores the kingdom’s growing role as a regional digital gateway. This partnership not only showcases Kalaam’s ability to deliver reliable, low-latency, high-speed connectivity, but also reinforces our position as a trusted enabler of advanced communications for global sporting events.”

“The partnership with Kalaam has enabled us to deliver premium connectivity for international motorsport events while also providing highly reliable network solutions for enterprises in the Mena region,” said Riedel Networks chief executive Michael Martens. “With this renewed agreement, we are expanding our joint services to address the growing demands of corporate and global event customers.”

The renewed partnership will further enhance infrastructure, add new interconnection points, and introduce additional services for enterprises, broadcasters, and digital platforms in the region.

