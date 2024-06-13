UAE - Nasdaq-listed Altair, a global leader in computational intelligence, has established a new office in Dubai, according to a press release.

The new location, which is situated in one of Dubai's free-trade zones, expands Altair's global presence and bolsters operations within the broader GCC region.

Vishwanath Rao, Managing Director of India-GCC-ANZ at Altair, commented: "The GCC technology landscape is rapidly evolving with large-scale investments in automotive, banking, defense and many other industries.”

Rao added: “By virtue of having an office in this region, we intend to bring our global expertise to businesses in the GCC region. We are excited to closely collaborate with our customers to deploy our simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and data analytics portfolio to help our customers build next-gen products and solutions."

Located at Dubai World Trade Centre, the new office will support Altair customers in all industries, especially those in automotive, defense, energy, manufacturing, and more.

