Saudi Arabia - Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has announced that it has secured a new services agreement from Saudi Railway Company (SAR).

This five-year Technical Support and Spare Part Supply Agreement (TSSSA), valued at SAR300 million ($80 million) will see the French company enhance SAR's east-west freight corridor, essential for the kingdom's economic growth.

Under this agreement, Alstom will provide SAR with comprehensive support, encompassing technical assistance, a steady supply of spare parts, and tailored staff training programmes.

To digitalise maintenance process and bring more efficiency, the locomotives will be continuously monitored in real-time by Alstom’s digital solution HealthHub.

This proven technology will enable a predictive maintenance approach for SAR, reducing downtime and optimizing fleet availability. These measures will ensure the long-term efficiency and reliability of the diesel locomotives operating on the vital east-west freight corridor.

The deal inked at the Saudi Rail Exhibition is further aimed at strengthening Alstom's commitment to the future of transportation in the kingdom, it stated.

According to Alstom, the east-west railway plays a vital role in connecting the key ports of Dammam and Jubail with the Riyadh dry port, facilitating the seamless flow of goods across the country.

This enhanced efficiency directly supports Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy and strengthen its position as a global logistics hub, it added.

Mohamed Khalil, Alstom’s Managing Director of Middle East Regional Headquarters, pointed out that this agreement was a testament to its shared vision with SAR of advancing Saudi Arabia's transportation ecosystem in alignment with Vision 2030.

"By empowering SAR with cutting-edge technologies and knowledge transfer, we are fostering a competitive and sustainable sector while enriching local talent and expertise within the kingdom's railway industry," he stated.

"This collaboration will provide SAR's engineers and technicians with invaluable hands-on experience, bolstering their capabilities and solidifying their vital role in the Kingdom's ambitious growth plans," he added.

