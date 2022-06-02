UAE - Ajman Free Zone (AFZ) has announced a remarkable e-commerce growth of 45% in 2022, reaffirming its position as a global business hub with advanced solutions and state-of-the-art facilities.

The announcement was made during AFZ’s participation in the two-day Seamless Middle East 2022 conference, which concluded on June 1.

The latest results can be attributed to AFZ's diverse set of offerings, primarily warehouse solutions, as well as the evolving e-commerce sector in the UAE. Warehousing solutions have remained a core focus in AFZ’s operations and are designed to fill critical logistical gaps, making the free zone a reliable logistics, storage, and distribution centre.

Dedicated logistics cluster

Additionally, the dedicated logistics cluster also benefits e-commerce businesses by providing access to end-to-end warehousing capabilities.

Furthermore, the free zone showed its support for its e-commerce partners during Seamless ME 2022, by having five of its business partners – DM Mobility, Bayt Al Oud, Souq Bazar, Apple Wang, and Fast Commerce – exhibit their range of services and offerings at the AFZ booth.

Eng Ali AlSuwaidi, Director General of AFZ, said: “The e-commerce sector has been integral to our success, especially considering its rapid growth in the country. AFZ recognises the importance of having advanced logistics facilities installed in strategic locations for broad outreach and market penetration, in order to facilitate e-commerce growth.

Strategic approach

“The positive results reflect our strategic approach and guidelines to developing this industry and attracting more businesses with our e-commerce hub, advanced range of offerings, and other value-added services.”

“The Seamless ME 2022 conference was an ideal platform to showcase AFZ’s competitiveness as a strategically located business or investor-friendly destination, with advanced infrastructure, exclusive incentives, and commercial spaces that guarantee modern facilities, innovative solutions, and other value-added services for e-commerce businesses. We are also happy to see our business partners exhibiting with us, which further demonstrates our commitment to support them,” he added.

AFZ's effective partnerships with major entities, such as Ajman Chamber, Ajman Port, Noon and various banking institutions, further indicate the ease of doing business in the UAE, reinforcing its position as one of the UAE's global business hubs.

