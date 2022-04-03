Bharti Airtel (Airtel), India’s premier communications solutions provider, has reached a strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, to build and market innovative solutions for the country's digital economy by bringing together their core strengths.

Under this deal, Airtel and Tech Mahindra will jointly develop innovative enterprise grade digital solutions across 5G, private networks, cloud and content delivery network (CDN).

Airtel has been spearheading 5G demos and testing across the country while Tech Mahindra has developed world-class 5G applications and platforms. The duo will be setting up a joint 5G innovation lab for developing Make in India use cases for the Indian and global markets.

The two companies will also bring to market customized Enterprise Grade Private Networks, which will be at the core of the digital economy. These solutions will focus on combining Airtel’s industry leading integrated connectivity portfolio of 5G ready mobile network, Fiber, SDWAN, and IoT along with Tech Mahindra’s proven system integration capabilities.

The companies will initially focus on segments such as automobiles, aviation, ports, utilities, chemicals and oil and gas and expand to other industries going forward.

Airtel and Tech Mahindra will also offer secure cloud and CDN solutions to businesses. With enterprises rapidly moving to cloud-based platforms as part of their digital transformation journeys, Airtel has built a formidable Hybrid Cloud portfolio with Airtel Cloud, Airtel IQ (CPaaS) alongside CDN offerings.

Further, the two companies will explore leveraging Tech Mahindra’s technological expertise to support Airtel in cloud engineering, implementation of tools for cloud orchestration.

Airtel CEO (Enterprise Business) Ganesh Lakshminarayanan said: "We are delighted to join forces with Tech Mahindra to bring to market a range of cutting-edge digital solutions for the emerging requirements of enterprises. We have a shared vision of supporting the growth of India’s digital ecosystem."

"With proven technology capabilities and deep customer trust enjoyed by the two brands, we believe this is a win-win partnership," he noted.

Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said: "5G ecosystem will unlock immense opportunities for industries across sectors to improve productivity and enhance customer experience through digitally powered new-age platforms and solutions. We are excited to partner with Airtel to provide innovative and cutting-edge solutions for enterprise customers."

"In line with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOWTM framework, this collaboration is focused on offering next-generation services to the Indian market by enabling transformation via network, cloud engineering and customer experience," added Vyas.-

