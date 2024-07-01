Abu Dhabi-based AI company AIQ has partnered with Halliburton's Landmark to offer AIQ’s RoboWell autonomous well control (AWC) solution through Halliburton's Landmark iEnergy hybrid cloud.

This move aims to increase production in the global upstream sector by expanding the adoption of AI-enabled AWC tools.

Landmark’s iEnergy is designed to deploy, integrate, and manage sophisticated exploration and production (E&P) applications and connect assets in public or private cloud environments.

RoboWell will now be included in the suite of solutions accessible via iEnergy and made available to customers worldwide.

Dr Christopher Cooper, AIQ CEO, said, "This collaboration will help progress our shared vision of how advanced AI solutions can transform the Energy industry globally. Collaborating with Halliburton is part of AIQ’s wider strategy to accelerate the availability of our transformative AI products globally to support the sector through autonomous and other AI-based innovations."

RoboWell is the first AI-supported advanced process control solution for gas lifted wells. It enables autonomous well operations to maximise production within specified conditions.

The solution is already in commercial operation, helping achieve up to 30 per cent optimisation in gas lift consumption, and increased production of existing wells by up to 5 percent.

RoboWell also supports 100 per cent HSE culture and CO2 emission reduction, while it improves well stability through real-time data utilisation.

"The combination of AIQ’s AI technology and Halliburton’s extensive industry expertise will help enable greater efficiency and maximise value for our customers’ assets," said Nagaraj Srinivasan, Senior Vice President, Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions, and Consulting. “This project exemplifies how Halliburton’s open architecture can help support enhanced efficiency, optimised operations, and drive future growth in the Oil and Gas industry."

