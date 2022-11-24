Mahmoud Kamel, CEO of AIC International Landmarks — which specialises in card issuance, security systems, and control and safety systems — said that the company submitted an application to the Cabinet to obtain a golden license to manufacture smart card chips in Egypt.

In statements to Daily News Egypt on the side-lines of a round table held by the company, Kamel added that the company allocated investments worth EGP 100m over three years to manufacture electronic chips for smart cards, EGP 25m of which were for the first phase of the project.

He added that the company plans to manufacture an electronic image storage device in cooperation with the Russian company TRASSIR through the manufacture of NVR NETWORK VIDEO RECORDER — which will be manufactured in Egypt for the first time — and the electronic chips used in smart cards, which is part of the strategic plan to have a research laboratory to develop technology chips and designation of a number of researchers.

According to Kamel, the International Landmarks Company takes the Egyptian market as the main headquarters for its business around the world, as it also operates in a number of countries in the Arab region, most notably Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Turkey, and the UAE, in addition to the company’s regional offices in the UK, Portugal, and Greece.

The company is also participating in the 2022 Cairo ICT Exhibition and Conference. During the exhibition, the company will display advanced technology and card issuance and encryption from the French company Evolis, and present solutions and services of other international companies such as the Ukrainian TISO, which specializes in electronic gates, and the French Somfy, which manufactures security barriers that prevent penetration.

