Abu Dhabi-based twofour54 has announced plans to build a film studio in the emirate, which will offer end-to-end facilities for productions of all scales by 2025.

The company, a part of the ADNEC group, has unveiled details about its 400,000 sq.m. complex, which will feature 11 soundstages, a 3,000 sq.m. exterior water tank, and six versatile standing sets for filmmakers.

The complex will also house other production facilities, with post-production areas and screening rooms, while also being virtual production ready and metaverse-enabled.

The company stated it aims to create new jobs and contribute to the UAE economy with this initiative, while also fostering an organic filmmaking industry.

Founded in 2008, the company has facilitated several Hollywood film shoots in Abu Dhabi, with the most notable including Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise, ‘Dune’, ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Fast and Furious’.

The Bollywood industry has also filmed extensively across Abu Dhabi over the years, with projects including Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Bharat’.

The Abu Dhabi Film Commission also offers a 30% cashback rebate on productions shot in the emirate.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

(bindu.rai@lseg.com)