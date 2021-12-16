ArabFinance: The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (SFE) is expected to see promising investment opportunities in the logistics sector, as being one of the promising sectors in Egypt over the coming period, Ayman Soliman, CEO of SFE, revealed.

Soliman said that green economy that Egypt has recently adopted is promising, adding that green hydrogen-related sectors are attractive to investment.

He pointed out that the logistics sector is one of the most promising sectors for investment for the sovereign fund, as it participates in four strategic warehouses for commodities in cooperation with the Ministry of Trade and Industry in order to raise the stock of strategic commodities in Egypt.

Furthermore, Soliman touched on the partnership with EFG Hermes in acquiring the Arab Investment Bank with the aim of penetrating the non-bank financial sector to support the states efforts to boost financial inclusion.

The CEO noted that the fund chooses its partners based on the extent of compatibility of visions towards the desired investment, pointing out that this criterion was based on the selection of the Tahrir Complex development partner.