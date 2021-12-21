RIYADH: Saudi travel tourism agency Seera Group has moved its range of travel services to sit under the umbrella Almosafer brand making it the Middle East’s largest travel business.

The step will enable Almosafer, within the Seera group, to provide a comprehensive range of travel services to include individuals, companies and the government sector, according to a statement.

It will also allow Seera to enhance its business footprint, operational efficiency and financial performance through the integration of the various different business units.

“This will further enable us to unlock exceptional value for our stakeholders by enhancing our operational efficiencies and offering our digital know-how to all,” Seera CEO Majed Alnefaie said.

The single cohesive brand is also part of the group's broader strategy to address market fragmentation across the region and the company's growth plans, the statement said.