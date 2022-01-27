Riyadh – Mubasher: Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company has achieved net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 2.39 billion in 2021, against net losses of SAR 784.73 million in 2020.

The company generated revenues of SAR 12.656 billion in 2021, up 58.06% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 8.01 billion in the earlier year, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

The earnings per share (EPS) settled at SAR 1.6 last year, versus losses per share of SAR 0.52 in 2020.

During the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021, the company's net profits hiked by 185.68% to SAR 452.58 million from SAR 158.42 million in the year-ago period.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first nine months (9M) of 2021, Saudi Kayan achieved net profits worth SAR 1.94 billion, against losses of SAR 943.14 billion in the corresponding period last year.