RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Income and Customs Authority said that the total number of vehicles that were imported during the year 2021 accounted for more than 546,000 vehicles.



This figure is slightly more than the imported vehicles during the year 2020 that stood at 544,000 vehicles.



The authority said that the major countries from where vehicles were imported last year were Japan, United States of America, South Korea, Thailand, Germany, China, India, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, Mexico, the Czech Republic, Italy, Turkey and France, according to Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper.



The authority said that it is allowed to import vehicles with a condition that their model does not exceed five years for small cars, buses and light transport vehicles with a weight of 3.5 tons and less, and 10 years for heavy transport trucks with a weight above 3.5 tons. This will be calculated in descending order, except for the current year.

