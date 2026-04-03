Muscat - Dr. Hilal Ali Al Sabti, Minister of Health, received today Alexander Khodzhayev, Minister of Health of the Republic of Belarus.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest and reviewed ways to expand the scope of partnership and cooperation between the two countries across various health-related domains.

The two sides signed a roadmap concerning cooperation in the field of healthcare and pharmaceuticals, which encompasses general guidelines for the legal framework of cooperation, as well as key areas including the regulation of medical care, medical education, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.

Dr. Hilal firmed that international cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and other nations serves as a fundamental pillar for benefiting from the experiences and expertise of other countries across various fields.

He noted that the visit of the Minister of Health of the Republic of Belarus to the Sultanate of Oman is part of the ongoing exchange of visits between the two countries. This visit was preceded by a visit of officials from the Omani Ministry of Health to the Republic of Belarus, during which a memorandum of understanding for health cooperation was signed between the two friendly nations. The MoU has since begun to yield results through the implementation of several areas of bilateral cooperation.

He further underscored the Sultanate of Oman's commitment to benefiting from the Belarusian health experience in fields such as oncology treatments, cardiology, organ transplantation and reciprocal pharmaceutical industries between the two countries. He also noted the interest of Belarusian health officials to benefit from Omani expertise and experiences.

Meanwhile, the visiting minister and his accompanying delegation toured the National Center for Virtual Health at the Ministry of Health, where they received a detailed briefing on its departments and the important role entrusted to it.

The guest also visited the Sultan Qaboos Comprehensive Cancer Care and Research Center and Sultan Qaboos University Hospital, touring the departments of both healthcare institutions. He was briefed on their various specialties and the level of advancement they have achieved, which rivals that of leading global health institutions.

The Minister of Health of Belarus was also introduced to the modern equipment and capabilities housed within these two institutions, including advanced therapeutic and diagnostic devices, as well as the cutting-edge health services they provide to patients, beneficiaries and researchers.

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