Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that foreign pilgrims aged 12 and above will be allowed to enter the Kingdom and perform Umrah.

Earlier, only those aged 18 and older were allowed to perform pilgrimage.

As per the new directive, anyone over 12 can obtain a permit to perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque. To do so, GCC citizens and pilgrims from other countries must follow certain procedures for entry.

GCC citizens must register proof of their vaccination status on the Muqeem platform before arriving in Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi Gazette. They also have to register on the Tawakkalna and Eatmarna apps after arriving in the Kingdom. Once their health status is updated on the Tawakkalna app, they can book permits for Umrah and prayer at the Grand Mosque.

Pilgrims coming from other countries must also follow the same procedures, but instead of Muqeem, they must provide proof of vaccination on the Qudoom platform.

The Umrah company will issue the necessary permits for pilgrims coming with an Umrah visa from outside Saudi Arabia.

Though social distancing measures were lifted, pilgrims are still required to wear face masks and make reservations to perform Umrah and prayer at the Grand Mosque.