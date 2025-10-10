RIYADH — A royal approval has been issued to grant Saudi citizenship to American businessman Travis Kalanick, the co-founder and former CEO of Uber, as part of the Kingdom’s initiative to attract global talent and expertise.



Kalanick joins the ranks of distinguished scientists, innovators, experts in rare specializations, and entrepreneurs who have been granted Saudi citizenship under a program that aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to foster an environment that supports innovation, investment, and human capital development.



The initiative reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to attracting exceptional global talent whose contributions add value to Saudi Arabia’s growing economy and its efforts to develop promising sectors.



Kalanick, one of the world’s most prominent tech entrepreneurs, has more than 26 years of experience in building and scaling start-ups.



He co-founded Uber, which reached a market valuation of $150 billion between its inception and 2017.



He currently serves as CEO of CloudKitchens, a global leader in delivery-based commercial kitchens, with operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.



The company operates in the Middle East under the brand KitchenPark, with branches in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE.



Kalanick has also led a major deal to attract an estimated $1.25 billion in investments to accelerate the company’s expansion in the region.



In addition, he founded the 10100 Fund, an investment vehicle focused on real estate, e-commerce, and emerging innovations in China and India.

