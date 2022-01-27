PHOTO
Riyadh – Mubasher: Saudi Airlines Catering Company has appointed Mohammed Abdulaziz Al Sarhan as the company's Chairman.
The company also elected Raed Ibraheem Al Mudaiheem as Vice Chairman, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.
It is noteworthy to mention that during the first nine months (9M) of 2021, Saudi Airlines Catering incurred losses worth SAR 32.1 million, down 86% from SAR 234.7 million in the same period last year.
Source: Mubasher
