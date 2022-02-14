Sabic materials have recently been approved for the implementation of a large metal pipelining tight-fit liner project in Saudi Arabia.

United Special Technical Services (USTS) carried out the project over a distance of 37 km, installing 42-inch-diameter pipes liners to a pipeline used in transporting seawater. Applying Titeline system, USTS used Sabic’s PE100 pipe grade, HDPE P6006AD, in executing the project.

Metal-pipe lining is a growing trend in the industry for the rehabilitation of old metal pipelines and protection of new ones from corrosion. A polyethylene pipe of a diameter slightly higher than the internal diameter of the metal pipe is compressed and pulled inside the metal pipe creating a tight-fit liner.

The polyethylene used in this application must meet stringent application conditions, including resistance to mechanical loads during installation and operation, and withstand high temperatures, corrosive fluids, and abrasion for the lifetime of the pipeline.

Sabic provides the preferred material solution for regional metal-pipe lining projects in water transportation. Sabic HDPE P6006AD is considered the first material to be pulled inside a 42-inch-diameter metal pipe for 1 km. Sabic material solution was selected due to its excellent processibility, dimensional stability and flexibility.

Sabic material solutions have been qualified in accordance with global standards, such as ISO 4427 and ASTM D 3350, and oil and gas companies.

“By utilizing our state-of-art Technology & Innovation capabilities and engaging with value chain partners who share our desire for innovation, we stretch the limits of what polyolefins can do and create value for everyone in the industry,” said Abdullah Al-Otaibi, General Manager, Engineering Thermoplastics & Market Solutions, Sabic.

“Sabic, through its Pipe & Utilities segment, is committed to satisfying market needs and demand by developing value-added solutions and meeting relevant pipe standards and regulations.” –