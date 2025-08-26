Rolls-Royce has announced that it has secured a major order for 50 mtu Series 4000 engines from Stadler Bussnang AG, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of rail vehicles, for future deployment in Saudi high-speed rail project.

As per the deal, 10 of these trains will have the Rolls-Royce mtu Series 4000 engines.

These trains, which will be in service in future on the Dammam – Riyadh route, will travel at speeds of up to 200 km/h, said Rolls-Royce in a statement..

Until then, four trains will already have completed extensive test and approval runs in Europe and Saudi Arabia, it stated.

The mtu Series 4000 engines will once again prove their reliability under the most demanding conditions. Since 2012, more than 70 12V 4000 engines have been in use in similar trains operated by Saudi Arabia Railways, it added.

"They ensure smooth operation despite extreme ambient conditions with temperatures above 50°c and the influence of desert dust," said Christopher Weckbecker, Director Global Rail at Rolls-Royce.

"Under these conditions, reliable air conditioning alone is essential for the survival of train passengers and personnel. We are delighted that all diesel-powered passenger trains on the Arabian peninsula are powered by mtu Series 4000 engines – this is a strong vote of confidence in our outstanding products. At the same time, this order supports our strategy by expanding further into regional growth markets, enlarging Rolls-Royce’s global footprint in rail application," he added.

Rolls-Royce said a total of 50 12V 4000 R64 mtu engines, each with a power output of 1,500 kW, will be delivered. Four of the engines will drive each train with two power cars, it stated.

A further ten engines are intended for reserve power cars and as spare units to ensure continuous passenger service even during maintenance work.

The contract between Rolls-Royce and Stadler Rail also includes an option for 40 engines for a further ten trains.

The new trains will significantly improve the economic network between the two metropolises Dammam and Riyadh, it stated.

Tobias Arnold, commercial project lead at Stadler, said: "For us, mtu propulsion technology from Rolls-Royce is a central component in this project."

"It not only enables high speeds, but also meets the highest standards of environmental compatibility, energy efficiency and operational safety," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

