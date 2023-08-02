UAE-based startup LVL Wellbeing has closed its $10 million Series A funding round, led by Abu Dhabi-listed Multiply Group’s subsidiary, MG Wellness Holding.

“The new investment will enable the development and delivery of a range of new features in H2 2023, including the launch of our Arabic language version of the app,” said LVL Wellbeing CEO Gary Blowers.

The funding will support the startup’s expansion into Saudi Arabia as part of its organic regional growth plans, he stated.

Following the funding round, LVL Wellbeing will incorporate HealthierU, a subsidiary of Multiply Group, into its operations.

HealthierU’s marketplace platform connects individuals with wellness consultants around the world.

(Editing by Brinda Darasha; brinda.darasha@lseg.com)