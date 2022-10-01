The UAE on Friday (September 30) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of September. The fuel price committee slashed the rates by 38 fils per litre in line with the drop in global rates.

This is the third consecutive month that the UAE has decreased the retail fuel prices. In September, the prices were slashed by 62 fils per litre.

Here are the latest petrol prices for September:

CategoryPrice per litre (October)Price per litre (September)Difference
Super 98 petrol3.033.41-38 fils
Special 95 petrol2.923.30-38 fils
E-plus 91 petrol2.853.22-38 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in October will cost you between Dh18.87 and Dh28.12 less than it did in September.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up, as compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (October)Full tank cost (September)
Super 98 petrol154.53173.91
Special 95 petrol148.92168.3
E-plus 91 petrol145.35164.22

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (October)Full tank cost (September)
Super 98 petrol187.86211.42
Special 95 petrol181.04204.6
E-plus 91 petrol176.7199.64

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (October)Full tank cost (September)
Super 98 petrol224.22252.34
Special 95 petrol216.08244.2
E-plus 91 petrol210.9238.28

The Ministry of Energy adjusts fuel prices in the UAE in the last week of every month. According to the government, the UAE liberalised fuel prices to help rationalise consumption and encourage the use of public transport in the long run and incentivise the use of alternatives.

