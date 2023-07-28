The Smash Room, a UAE-based start-up based on the rage room concept, is eyeing 40 franchises across the GCC and India before 2030 under a brand umbrella that will be valued at 100 million dirhams ($27.2 million).

The company, which recently opened its second outlet in the UAE in Abu Dhabi, also hopes to have six locations across the country in the same period, including one in Sharjah.

“We are looking at the possibility of 15 franchises, and even some partnerships, in Saudi Arabia in and an equal number of franchises in Indian metro cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad,” CEO and co-founder Ibrahim Abudyak told Zawya.

While Saudi Arabia is one of the biggest markets for Abudyak, with Riyadh and Jeddah emerging as top contenders, he is also keen on taking the brand to Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar in the future.

The rage room concept, which first emerged in Japan in 2008, involves people smashing things up – mostly electronics - in an enclosed environment. While it is considered a form of entertainment as well, Abudyak says the concept also serves as therapeutic outlet for people living and working in high-stressed environments.

Founded five years ago with its first location in Al Quoz, Dubai, Abudyak wants the company to tap into newer markets in its growth trajectory. “We have had a lot of interest coming in from Saudi Arabia since before the pandemic, so it was a natural progression for us to eye this market once businesses re-opened. I think 40 franchises in 6 to 7 years is an achievable target, with a hope to have the company valued at AED100 million in this timeframe,” he said.

(Reporting by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

(bindu.rai@lseg.com)